PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Mikayla Mills from the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA and David Bass, a Bernie’s Run committee member.

Bernie’s Run is an annual 3-mile run/walk that began as a Fourth of July celebration, but now acts as a memorial for its creator, Bernie Hargadon.

David and Mikayla explain what the race supports, and why they think the race always has such high community participation every year.

They also describe the half-mile Kids’ Run.

Bernie’s Run will take place on July 4th at 8:30 a.m. in Wilkes-Barre. For more information, visit their website.