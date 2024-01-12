PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Thea Sten and Apple Passetti, PA Farm Show National Anthem Singers.

Many Pennsylvanians have competed to sing the National Anthem at the Farm Show since the competition began in January, but only a few are selected. Their performance will be broadcast throughout the entire farm show space, which is the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation.

Thea and Apple discuss their experience singing at the Farm Show. They describe what was going through their head as they were singing, and what else they did at the Farm Show after their songs.

