PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michelle Newberry and Adam Thalenfeld from the Family Service Association of NEPA.

The Family Service Association is a non-profit that works with children, individuals, families, and communities to help them achieve their full potential.

Michelle and Adam talk about their upcoming Spring Fling Gala, after previewing a few items up for grabs at their Online Auction, which is live now.

Courtesy: Family Service Association of NEPA Courtesy: Family Service Association of NEPA

The auction is open for bidding so place your bids today!

For more information, visit the FSA’s website or call 570-823-5144. To bid online for the auction, visit fsanepa.cbo.io.