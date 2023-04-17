PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michelle Newberry and Adam Thalenfeld from the Family Service Association of NEPA.
The Family Service Association is a non-profit that works with children, individuals, families, and communities to help them achieve their full potential.
Michelle and Adam talk about their upcoming Spring Fling Gala, after previewing a few items up for grabs at their Online Auction, which is live now.
The auction is open for bidding so place your bids today!
For more information, visit the FSA’s website or call 570-823-5144. To bid online for the auction, visit fsanepa.cbo.io.