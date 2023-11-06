PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Pastor Stephen Perillo from S.P. Music Ministry, as well as Amanda Colegrove from Child Hunger Outreach Partners, or CHOP.

The Music Ministry will be hosting Faith and Family Night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Game against Syracuse on November 11. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and the puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

Multiple bands will perform at the event, including Pastor Perillo’s band Devoted and two Christian Country Bands, All the Glitter, and Cedar Roots, so make sure to come out!

Devoted plans to perform their song “Remember the Soldier” in honor of Veteran’s Day,

The event will benefit CHOP, which provides an in-school pantry and uses its backpack program to allow kids to take food home for nights and weekends.

For more information on CHOP, visit ChopOutHunger.org.

For more information on the event, call 570-970-3605 or email Colby Gaugler at cgaulger@wspenguins.com.