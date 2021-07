WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Luzerne County on July 23.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Robert Wazny entered the M&T Bank on the 100 block of J Campbell Collins Drive in Wilkes-Barre, where he brandished a rifle and demanded money from the teller.