STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Matt Cartwright along with transportation and local officials held an event to push towards restoring passenger rail service to Northeastern Pennsylvania from New York.

It’s been more than 50 years since the Phoebe Snow Passenger Service from Scranton to New York City has operated. On Tuesday, Congressman Matt Cartwright, Amtrak, and local officials held a press conference in Stroudsburg to back the push to restore the service.

“We got a big leg up when we passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $66 billion for the restoration of rail lines,” said Representative Cartwright.