PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Neil Prisco from the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Neil talks about the return of the W. Curtis Montz film series, which highlights regional filmmakers by showcasing WVIA’s “Via Short Takes” documentaries before each series film screening.

Neil describes W. Curtis Montz, namesake of the series, and his unwavering passion for the Wilkes-Barre landmark, then previews this week’s feature, It’s More than Hair, which is set to play before MLK/FBI on Tuesday, July 18th.

Courtesy: F.M. Kirby Center

To purchase tickets to see It’s More than Hair and MLK/FBI, visit the Kirby Center’s website, and make sure to swing by the Kirby Center for a new film every Tuesday through August 29th.