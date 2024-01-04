PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Neil Prisco from the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The Kirby Center has plenty of exciting shows in store for 2024!

Just this month, you can expect to see…

Prince: The Purple Experience on January 6

Puppy Pals: The Action-Packed Rescue Stunt Dog Show on January 18

Big Head: Todd and the Monsters on January 26

Leanne Morgan’s Just Getting Started on January 27!

February also offers some fun shows at the Kirby Center, including Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John on February 10, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on February 27.

Make sure to come out for the Kirby Center’s classic film series. Catch The Molly Maguires on January 19, When Harry Met Sally on February 9, Rio Bravo on March 1, and Steel Magnolias on April 5.

For more information, visit KirbyCenter.org or call 570-826-1100.