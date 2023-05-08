PA live! (WBRE) — The Force has been with Eyewitness News photographer L Bacerra all week.

Shorty after winning the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters award with Andy Mehalshick, L hosted a lightsaber training session at his martial arts academy, Bacerra Martial Arts.

Younglings aged 8 to 12 learned how to defend against Sith Lords. Some even came in full makeup!

One Padawan even described the class as “one of the best days of his life.”

For more information, visit Bacerra Martial Arts’ Facebook Page.