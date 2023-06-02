PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with the hosts of American Ninja Warrior: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman, and Zuri Hall.

Season 15 of the action-packed competition series premiers on Monday, June 5th on WBRE.

The hosts explain how the new head-to-head runoff races and the warped wall changed the competition for this season, before offering some advice for aspiring Pennsylvanian ninjas.

Make sure to catch American Ninja Warrior‘s Season 15 premiere on Monday, June 15th, on WBRE.