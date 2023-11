PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel and Chris spoke with Drew Chase from 570 Exotics.

570 Exotics offers snacks from all around the world, so you can enjoy your favorite treats with a twist.

Image Courtesy of: 570 Exotics

Drew discusses why it’s important to him to bring some different cultures to Carbondale, and offers Chris and Rachel some tasty samples.

For more information, visit 570Exotics.com or find @570Exotics on Instagram.