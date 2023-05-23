SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton is transformed into Nashville of the North for a night.

Some major country music stars will light up the Electric City for Froggy 101’s Guitars & Stars event.

PA live! host Chris Bohinski visited the Scranton Cultural Center to speak with some of the night’s biggest performers.

First, Chris spoke with Doc and Chewy Medek from Froggy 101’s “The Doc Show” and performer Gracie Jane Sinclair.

Next, Chris spoke with Jackson Dean along with the Medeks. The Medeks described how it feels that their 21st Guitars & Stars show sold out this year, and described how the event differs from most country shows. Dean then talks about how far he has come since his viral National Anthem performance, and what it means for him that he can perform for so many people.

Chris will check in with more of Guitars & Stars’ biggest names on later editions of Eyewitness News.