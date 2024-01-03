PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, The talented cast of Extended Family, Abigail Spencer (“Julia”), Donald Faison (“Trey”), and Jon Cryer (“Jim”) discuss their fun new show!

Extended Family follows a divorced couple trying to keep their friendship alive for the sake of their kids. This leads the couple to try “nesting,” or having the kids live in the same apartment while the parents go back and forth. However, the situation changes when Julia falls in love with Trey, the owner of the Boston Celtics, Jim’s favorite basketball team.

The story is inspired by the real life story of the owner of the Celtics, his ex-wife, and her new husband, all of whom share an apartment in real life.

The guests also discuss their talented showrunner Mike O’Malley. You might know Mike as an actor from Glee, The Mike O’Malley Show, and Yes, Dear, but as it turns out, he’s just as talented in the writer’s room as he is in front of the camera!

Make sure to tune into Extended Family Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on WBRE!