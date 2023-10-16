PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Mary Loughlin from the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA.

The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA works to support families affected by Epilepsy and other seizure disorders.

Mary lists some events that the foundation will be holding in the next few months.

The Walk to End Epilepsy will take place on October 21 at 9:00 a.m. at PNC Field. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m., and there will be a bouncy house. face painting, raffle baskets, and other treats and surprises. You can come either on your own or with a team, walking around the field to raise funds to fight Epilepsy.

On November 12 at 3:00 p.m., the foundation will be holding its Strike Out Epilepsy at Chacko’s Bowling. You can come either as a team or alone, and you can bowl for 2 hours and enjoy refreshments for only $20.

Mary also describes the new service center named after her late son, the Michael P. Loughlin Community and Resource Center.

For more information, visit EpilepsyWalkNEPA.org, EFEPA.org, or call 570-592-1150.