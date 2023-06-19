PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Lisa Lindquist from the Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club.

Lisa talks about the upcoming ‘Tour of Back Mountain Gardens’ on Saturday, June 24th.

Lisa goes over what to expect at the event, including nature, gardening, container, and educational presentations, as well as the ever-popular Back Mountain Bloomers Flower Show, with the theme of “A Time to Remember.”

Lisa also explains where the ticket money goes, and what happens to the artwork created in the gardens that day.

For more information, visit backmountainbloomers.org.