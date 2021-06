FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — It's becoming increasingly rare for law enforcement agencies to use horses on patrol. Now, Lackawanna County's Sheriff's Office is disbanding its mounted unit.

It takes dedication to care for the horses. From training for law enforcement, feeding, cleaning and travel as well. They are cared for in Fell Township on county-owned property at Merli-Sarnoski Park.