PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Amy Supey, Lia Parker, and Jady van Gils from the East Stroudsburg University Field Hockey team.

The student athletes were recently won the 2022 National Championship, and were honored for their big victory by none other than the President and First Lady of the United States, Joe and Dr. Jill Biden.

The guests talk about their recent trip to D.C., and recall what went through their mind when their coach, Sandy Miller, first told them about their big White House honor.

They also explain what made this team different, how they were able to clinch the national title, and why they decided to take their talents to ESU.

They also describe the impact of ESU’s award winning coaching staff, and discuss their hopes for the program moving forward.

For more information, visit ESUwarriors.com or find @ESUfieldhockey on social media.