PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rena and Mary Loughlin from the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania, or EFEPA.

The guests share some exciting news! They have finally found a space for the EFEPA’s Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community & Resource Center!

Rena talks about her personal connection to the cause, especially after her husband Michael’s passing last year. Michael was also Mary’s son, and still inspires their work.

The guests also share some facts about epilepsy, and describe the new space.

They also list some upcoming EFEPA events:

Sunshine in NEPA event on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Holy Transfiguration Church Hall, featuring games, raffle baskets, tea parties, and more!

The Walk to End Epilepsy, on October 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at PNC Field, filled with plenty of fun activities, such as face painting!

For more information, visit efepa.org or EpilepsyWalkNEPA.org, call 570-692-1150, or visit EFEPA’s Facebook.