PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris talks about some educational toys that help your kids learn through play.

Some of these award winning toys through edx education include The FunPlay Rainbow Pebbles, Junior Rainbow Pepples, Geostix Letter Construction Set, FunPlay Number Rods, and EarlyMath101 to go sets.

For more information, visit edxeducation.com.

To order your edx education toys, visit Amazon.