PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Estephany Peguero, Daniel Almonte, Elilin Echavarria, and Jesus Rivera, who visit the show to talk about the Educational Opportunity Center of PA’s Educational Talent Search Fashion Show.

The guests describe what the Talent Search is, and describe the theme of their fashion show: Futuristic.

Since the event is student run, the guests describe what skills they’ve gained from working on this project.

The show will take place on April 22nd. For more information, visit eocinc.org or visit their Facebook Page.