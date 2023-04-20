PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dustin Douglas, Tommy Smallcomb, and Matt “The Dane” Gabriel of Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen.

Courtesy: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Courtesy: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Courtesy: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

The band talks about their upcoming album, Black Leather Blues, which released recently on April 14.

They also discuss their new beer collaboration with Benny Brewing Company, which launched on April 16, and their upcoming CD release show on April 22 at the River Street Jazz Cafe.

For more information, visit DustinDouglasMusic.com or find @dustindouglas on social media.