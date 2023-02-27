PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kathy Houlihan and Ursula Uhrin from Dream 2 Career.

Dream2Career is a woman-owned staffing agency that has partnered with Luzerne County Community College.

Houlian, CEO, talks about how Dream2Career’s new program, Operation Dream Landing, and how it’s solving some of the biggest problems facing NEPA’s employers.

Uhrin explains the difference between Operation Dream Landing and other internships for college students.

For more information, visit Dream 2 Career’s website, their Facebook page, or call them at 570-779-9359.