PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sam Harris from the Jenneca Simkonis Memorial Foundation, Sabrina Hannon from the Women’s Resource Center, and Velvet Sweet, a drag queen and the host of the Jenneca Simkonis Memorial Bingo.

The guests talk about who Jenneca Simkonis was, what the Jenneca Simkonis Memorial Foundation is about, and why they decided to donate a portion of the bingo’s proceeds to the Women’s Resource Center.

They also explain how Jenneca passed away just over a year ago, on March 4, so the timing of the bingo this year is extra special.

Velvet talks about what it means to participate in this event, and how excited she is to host the bingo.

In the clip below, Velvet plays some bingo with Chris, Rachel, and the rest of the guests.

The Jenneca Simkonis Memorial Drag Memorial Bingo will take place on March 25 at 4:00 at the Susquehanna Brewery. Tickets cost $25. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page or Jennica.org.