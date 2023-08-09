PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Madonna spoke with Peter Sidari, Jr. and Patty Sidari from Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation as well as Paul Cooper from Cooper’s Seafood House.

Peter talks about his sister, Dr. Jennifer Sidari, who tragically passed away unexpectedly after graduating medical school from The Commonwealth Medical College.

Patty describes how it feels to have started Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation in her daughter’s memory, and explains how the foundation honors Jennifer’s legacy by supporting local efforts, humanitarian causes, educational endeavors, and women’s and children’s needs.

The guests also describe the upcoming 10th annual Dr. Jen’s Hope Memorial Block Party on August 13th at Cooper’s.

They list what to expect at the block party, including a discounted menu, basket raffles, a gift certificate lottery, live entertainment, and more!

For more information, visit DrJensHope.org.