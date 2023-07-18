PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kara Hart from Cumulus Radio Group and Jeff Lewis from NEPA Chicken Wing Bulletin.

The guests talk about the upcoming Wing Fling, an event with one goal: To determine the best chicken wings in NEPA.

Come out to the event on July 29th at Roosevelt Softball Field in Swoyersville for the wing contest, as well as live music, vendors, and more!

For more information, visit the Wing Fling Facebook Page and the NEPA Chicken Wing Facebook Page.