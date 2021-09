WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two men after an investigation of a stabbing that turned into a homicide on Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre in early September.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were charged with homicide for the murder of 52-year-old Judith Comisky.