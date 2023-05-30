PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Officer Joe Homza and Chase the dog from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department.
Officer Homza gives some advice on how to keep dogs safe as it gets warmer this summer:
- Don’t exercise dogs during daylight
- Don’t leave dogs in cars
- Provide dogs with plenty of fresh water and shade
- Let dogs snooze away the hot days in a cool place
Chris and Rachel also congratulate Officer Homza on the $7,500 grant the Wilkes-Barre Police just received for their K-9 Unit.
For more information, search “Wilkes-Barre Police K-9 Unit” on Facebook.