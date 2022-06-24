PA Live! (WBRE) — Attendees of the 2021 Office Super Fan Festival were asked one simple question: “What does The Office mean to you?”

This slice-of-life documentary weaves together dozens of stories of how this popular tv show helped people through difficult times in their lives. What started out as light video coverage of the event soon turned into a compelling, feature-length documentary about passionate fans from around the world, the real city of Scranton where the show’s fictitious paper company resides, the benefits of online communities, and what it means to celebrate the beauty in ordinary things.

Spend four days in the city that started it all with a few hundred super fans and even cast members from the show! Even if you don’t already watch The Office, you can apply lessons shared to your own life – whether that’s sports, competitive knitting, or anything else that makes you smile.

