PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, the show kicked off with a sneak peek performance from Wyoming Area Drama’s upcoming production of Les Misérables, “A Heart Full of Love.”



Then, Rachel spoke cast members Christopher Murphy (“Marius”), Gianna Pellegrino (“Cosette”), and Katherine Potter (“Eponine”).

The student performers also explain what to expect from their show, as well as the difference between a musical and an opera.

Wyoming Area Drama Club’s production of Les Misérables will take place on April 28 and 29 at 7:00 p.m. and on April 30 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Secondary Center Lobby from April 17 until April 21 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Reserved seating costs $15.

For more information, visit the Wyoming Area Drama Club’s Facebook Page or Wyoming Area’s website.