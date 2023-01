PA live! (WBRE) — Chris and Rachel have never had a friend like Wednesday’s PA live! guest, Nicholas Fernandez, who plays Aladdin in Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate.

Disney on Ice is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena from January 12-16.

Courtesy: Mohegan Sun Arena

Nicholas talks about his career as a figure skater, and what to expect from Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate.

To get your tickets for Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate, visit the Mohegan Sun Arena’s website.