PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Prerna Chakkingal, one of only 100 students selected nationwide for the Disney Dreamers Academy.

Prerna talks about her life story, how she was born in India and came to the states with her family when she was six: a topic she covers as a recurring TEDx speaker.

Prerna also explains what the Disney Dreamers Academy is, and describes her experience with the program.

She also talks about some of the workshops she attended, and gives some advice on how to any kids looking forward to applying to the program.

Make sure to follow Prerna’s success by following her on Instagram @prerna.chakkingal.