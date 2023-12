PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel announce the release of an article all about them as a part of DiscoverNEPA’s Why NEPA series.

Chris and Rachel discuss their experience being on the other side of an interview for a change, and recall some of their favorite questions.

Chris and Rachel also shed some light on their favorite restaurants in the area, and why that might be a harder question than you think.

Make sure to check out the article on DiscoverNEPA’s website!