Karen McLain, Mariah Mancuso, and Cathy Best from the Diocese of Scranton.

The guests talk about the upcoming Catholic Charismatic Conference, or CCR, taking place on August 4th, 5th, and 6th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the University of Scranton.

The guests describe some of the highlights of the event, including contemporary Christian music and worship, daily mass, and a theme of healing.

Full weekend registration with housing and meals provided is available, as is individual day or part of day registration.

To register, visit ccrscranton.org/conference to register online or print out a form to mail to CCR, PO Box 3306, Scranton. PA 18505. You can also call 570-344-2214.

For more information, visit Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Scranton Diocese on Facebook or cc_renewal on Instagram.