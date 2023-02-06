PA live (WBRE) — Monday on PA live, Chris spoke with Philip Mosley, a professor and the author of Telling of the Anthracite: A Pennsylvania Posthistory.

Philip’s book tells the story of Pennsylvania’s history with anthracite coal.

Philip explains how he came to write the book, how it stands out from other stories about NEPA’s anthracite history, and some of his conclusions.

Make sure to catch one of Philip’s author signings, and email him at jpm11@psu.edu to learn more.

