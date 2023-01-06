PA live! — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jonathan, Marquahn, and JoeVony from the Diamond City Flames and Electric City Lightning basketball teams.

Jonathan, Marquahn, and JoeVony talk about their semi-pro travel teams, what they are trying to achieve for the community, and their hopes for the future of the Flames and Lighting.

Their PA live! visit certainly was a slam dunk! Make sure to catch their matchup on Saturday at the Luzerne County Community College gym. For more information on the teams, visit the Flames’ and the Lightning’s respective Facebook pages.