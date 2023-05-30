PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lauren Carmadella from the United States Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division.

Lauren talks about the Wage and Hour Division, which are laws enforced by the Department and provide information on the local Wilkes-Barre office.

Lauren also discusses child labor, a big issue every summer. She lists some dos and dont’s of child labor, including what jobs a kid can work, how long they can work, and more.

For more information, visit dol.gov/agencies/whd/youthrules.