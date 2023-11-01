PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke Shelby Monk from Diamond City Partnership.
Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s restaurant week is about to begin! From November 6 through November 12, several restaurants in Downtown Wilkes-Barre will offer special deals. Make sure to try them all!
Shelby lists participating restaurants:
- Abide Coffeehouse (20% off purchase)
- Anthracite Newsstand (10% off food order and a free brownie)
- Bank + Vine (special prix-fixe menu)
- Boozy B’s (20% off purchase)
- Burrito Loco (10% off purchase)
- Cafe Toscana (special prix-fixe menu)
- Eden-a Vegan Cafe (20% off purchase)
- Istanbul Grill Wilkes-Barre (Free Baklava with purchase of an entrée)
- La Cantina Amigon (Special prix-fixe menu)
- Pour Coffee House (20% off purchase)
- Senuas’ Bar & Grill (10% off food purchase)
For more information, visit DowntownWilkesBarre.org/events/restaurant-week.