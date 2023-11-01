PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke Shelby Monk from Diamond City Partnership.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s restaurant week is about to begin! From November 6 through November 12, several restaurants in Downtown Wilkes-Barre will offer special deals. Make sure to try them all!

Shelby lists participating restaurants:

  • Abide Coffeehouse (20% off purchase)
  • Anthracite Newsstand (10% off food order and a free brownie)
  • Bank + Vine (special prix-fixe menu)
  • Boozy B’s (20% off purchase)
  • Burrito Loco (10% off purchase)
  • Cafe Toscana (special prix-fixe menu)
  • Eden-a Vegan Cafe (20% off purchase)
  • Istanbul Grill Wilkes-Barre (Free Baklava with purchase of an entrée)
  • La Cantina Amigon (Special prix-fixe menu)
  • Pour Coffee House (20% off purchase)
  • Senuas’ Bar & Grill (10% off food purchase)

For more information, visit DowntownWilkesBarre.org/events/restaurant-week.