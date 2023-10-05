PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Natalie Gelb and Sandie Lamanna from Defenders of Democracy.

The Defenders of Democracy is a nonpartisan grassroots advocacy organization working on an approach to violence prevention.

On Tuesday, October 12, at Marywood University Nazareth Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Defenders will be holding an event called A Community Confronts Violence: A New Vision. The event will feature keynote speakers and will work to develop a collaborative community violence prevention strategy.

