PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Kara spoke with Paul and Jarrod DeAngelo from the Paul & Lisa DeAngelo Foundation.

Paul and Jarrod talk about the upcoming 3rd Annual Independence Day charity event in Hazleton.

They describe what to expect at the event, including a 5K, exotic car displays, raffles, food trucks, and more.

Paul and Jarrod also explain how the proceeds will benefit the local Autism community, youth sports, cancer research, and disabled veterans.

They also talk about the cornhole tournament with a $1K prize starting at noon, and the entertainment from the band Separate Ways.

For more information, visit paulandlisadeangelofamilyfoundation.org.