PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel discuss Dating Sunday.

Dating Sunday falls on the first Sunday of the year, and it’s the hottest day of the year for dating app users.

Theories as to why include livening up the otherwise dreary month of January, New Year’s resolutions, the beginning of “cuffing season,” and preambles to Valentine’s Day.

To recognize the unofficial singles holiday, Chris and Rachel pull up some Hinge prompts and answer the questions on the fly.

Hopefully, this helps beef up your own profile.

Hope you find the love of your life this Dating Sunday!