PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with James Hogan and Bridie Thomas from Dark2Light.

Dark2Light is providing free haircuts from several local barbers in Nay Aug Park in Scranton on July 8th from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will also be live music throughout the event.

The guests talk about Dark2Light’s mission, to help spread joy and kindness throughout the valley. They strive to provide unhoused individuals jobs, cellphones, and apartments.

For more information, or to volunteer for the event on July 8th, email dark2lightlackawannacounty@gmail.com or call 570-591-0297.