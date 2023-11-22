PA live! (WBRE) — This holiday season, discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list: an evening filled with some of the greatest songs ever written, from Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

The cabaret features Blue Skies, Count Your Blessings, and of course the perennial favorite White Christmas.

You’ll be entertained with amazing dancing, beautiful costumes, fun facts surrounding the show, and a magical winter wonderland finale.

Ken McMullen, Lucy Lane, and Silas Hart with A White Christmas Cabaret joined PA live! host Chris Bohinski to talk about the upcoming event.