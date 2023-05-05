PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Phoenix Performing Arts Center’s upcoming production of The Prom: Abbey Cookus-Gnoinski (“Emma”), Johanna Pesavento (“Alyssa”), Abbey Butler (“Dee Dee”), Brady O’Boyle (“Barry”), and Eddie Hargrave (“Trent”).

The cast performs “Dance with You” on PA live!

They also talk about The Prom’s message of acceptance, and why it’s important to put on a show like this.

They also give some advice to any viewers who may want to get into theater.

The Prom will run from May 12th until May 21, with Friday and Saturday performances at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2:00 p.m at the Phoenix PAC in Duryea. Purchase your tickets at https://phoenixpac.vpweb.com.