PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with some talented dancers from Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre: Lucy Lew, Mckenna Granahan, Jordan Medley, and Julia Godfrey.

Located in the Downtown Arts Building in Wilkes-Barre, the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre helps dancers learn a number of styles, including classical ballet, jazz, and modern dance.

Make sure to attend their upcoming performance of The Nutcracker on December 16 at 3:00 p.m. The performance will take place at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts.

They also discuss their upcoming Storytime at the West Pittston Library on Thursday, December 7, at 6:00 p.m. The event will include story time, photo-ops, light refreshments, and, of course, dancing!

For more information, find @DanceTheatreWB on Facebook.