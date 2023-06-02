PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the cast of Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s upcoming production of Thumbelina: Lucy Lew (“Thumbelina”), Kinley Park (“Jacquimo”), Jordan Medley (“Mamma Toad”), and Lilah Hilal (“Fairy”), as well as Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre’s Gina Malsky.

The cast performs a stunning dance number from the show.

They also talk about how excited they are to perform in the grand ballroom and bring Thumbelina to life, and describe their characters.

Catch Thumbelina on Saturday, June 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at the Genetti Hotel & Conference Center. For more information, call 570-332-7817 or visit Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s Facebook Page.