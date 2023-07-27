PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Cheryl Summa and Joan Vivian from the Back Mountain Chamber Event Committee.

The guests share everything we need to know about their upcoming Dance the Night Away event on August 11th at 6:30 p.m. at the Irem Country Club Pavilion.

The committee members describe the planning process for an event like this, and talk about how they choose a unique theme each year.

They also discuss their basket raffle, and explain why they chose this year’s beneficiary: Christ Brings Hope Ministry & Cancer Foundation.

For more information, visit BackMountainChamber.org.