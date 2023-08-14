PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lindsay Van Gorden from the Dallas Carter Band.

Lindsay describes The Dallas Carter Band, a female-fronted NEPA-based country band, as well as her musical background. She talks about her original album, Joker, released in June 2021.

Lindsay also talks about the Priscilla Block Concert at the Hartford Fair, where she will be performing on August 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay explains who Priscilla Block is, and talks about what an honor it is to perform with her.

Lindsay also performs “When Home Don’t Feel Like Home” and “Bitter.” Check it out in the video below!

Visit this website to get your tickets for the show.

For more information on The Dallas Carter Band, visit DallasCarterBand.com, or find their Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram pages, or email