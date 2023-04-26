PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Seussical at the Pittston Area High School.

The cast includes Jacob Hull (“The Cat in the Hat”), Rhiannon Legg (“Jojo”), Ryan Starr (“Horton”), Lilly Hendry (“Gertrude McFuzz”), and Rebecca Lovett (“Mayzie LaBird”).

Courtesy: Dallas Area High School

The cast talk about how much fun they have bringing iconic Dr. Seuss characters to life in this show. They also describe the fun dancing, colorful costumes, and beautiful sets for Seussical.

Catch Seussical in the Pittston Area High School auditorium on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can only be purchased at the door.