PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Mark Soprano, Executive director of CYC, and Rachel Maculloch a March Madness Committee Member and Content Support Specialist Discover NEPA.

Mark talks about the upcoming 75th anniversary of CYC, and that they are celebrating with a March Madness event at the Westmoreland Club on April 1.

Rachel talks about the event’s silent auction, and Discover NEPA’s role in the celebration.

For more information on the CYC, visit the their website. Visit this link to learn more about the event.