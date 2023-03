PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the cast of Wyoming Valley West High School’s production of Footloose: Aidan Slatkey aka Ren, Dennis Lee aka Willard and Maddie Chacko aka Ariel.

The actors talk about the challenges of learning to dance, and how the stage show is different from the iconic Kevin Bacon Footloose film.

They also talk about their accent work for the show.

See Footloose at WVW High School from March 30 until April 1 at 7:00 p.m.